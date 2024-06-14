Ganga Dussehra 2024: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, History & Significance

Know everything about Ganga Dussehra 2024
(Image: iStock)
Ganga Dussehra 2024: Ganga Dussehra is one of the major festivals of the Hindus. This is year people will be celebrating the festival on 16 June 2024. This day holds a great religious and spiritual significance among the Hindus. Goddess Ganga is the real Goddess who is present on earth in the form of water. Ganga Dussehra is going to be celebrated on Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha.
Worship of the Ganges is considered infallible in the month of Jyeshtha, as it is believed that Goddess Ganga descended to Earth on the tenth day of the waxing moon phase in Jyeshtha. This day is celebrated as Ganga Dussehra. On Ganga Dussehra, bathing in the Ganges and using Ganga water in worship is believed to grant salvation. Know more about the history, significance and rituals on Ganga Dussehra 2024.
As per Drikpanchang, the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha will start at 2:32 am on 16 June 2024, and will conclude at 4:43 am on 17 June 2024
The Hasta Nakshatra begins on 15 June 2024, at 8:14 am and ends on 16 June 2024 at 11:13 am.
The Vyatipat Yoga begins on 14 June 2024 at 7:08 pm and will end at 8:11 pm on 15 June 2024.
Ganga Dussehra has its own religious and spiritual significance in Hindu religion. This is one of the auspicious day that marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Ganga. It is believed that it is on this day when Maa Ganga descended on this earth. She is the living Goddess still present on this earth as a holy river. Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Ganga and take holy dip in the Ganga river. It is also believed that people who take a dip in holy Ganga river, get relieved from all types of negativity and it also purifies the body, mind and soul
According to Hindu mythology, King Bhagirath sought to purify the souls of his ancestors and grant them salvation. When he approached Lord Brahma for assistance, Brahma advised him to pray to Lord Shiva instead, as bringing the mighty Ganga to Earth was an immense task. Responding to King Bhagirath's prayers, Lord Shiva controlled the powerful flow of the Ganges, ensuring its descent to Earth without causing destruction. Ganga Dussehra commemorates the day when the Ganga was brought to the earthly realm, marking a significant event in Hindu mythology
It is customary to bathe in the sacred Ganges on Ganga Dussehra. If not possible, devotees can also mix Ganga water with regular water and bathe at home during Brahma Muhurta.
During the bath people can recite the mantra "Om Namo Gangayai Vishwaroopini Narayani Namo Namah".
Devotees must offer tarpan (libations) to their ancestors by the riverside to satisfy their souls.
Devotees lit diyas and place them in the river as an offering. This ritual is known as Deep Daan. The ghats in places like Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Allahabad are illuminated with multiple diyas during this time.
Devotees stand in the river Ganga and offer Arghya (water) to the Lord Surya.
After the rituals, one must donate to a Brahmin or a needy person.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined