Friendship Day 2023 in India: Best Places To Celebrate the Occasion in Delhi NCR

Friendship Day in India is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. Therefore, this year Friendship Day will be observed on 6 August 2023. The day is recognized to highlight the significance and importance of friends in our lives.

Life could be really boring if there are no friends in it. Celebrating and honoring the existence of friends in our lives is important to make the bond stronger and never lasting.

Are you in Delhi NCR and do not have idea where to go on Friendship Day 2023? Well, do not worry because we are here to help you. Below is the curated list of some best places in Delhi that you should consider visiting on the occasion of Friendship Day.