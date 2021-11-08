Google Doodle: Celebrating Dr Kamal Ranadive

Google Doodle for Dr Kamal Ranadive
(Photo: tech.lokmatdaily.com)
Google has created a special doodle on 8 November 2021 to celebrate Indian cell biologist Dr Kamal Ranadive on her birth anniversary. Ranadive is a world-famous biomedical researcher who was especially known for her groundbreaking research on cancer.
The doodle marks her 104th birth anniversary and has been illustrated by India-based guest artist Ibrahim Rayintakath.
Dr Ranadive is known for her impeccable cancer research.
She significantly contributed to a more equitable society through the worlds of science and education.
She received a doctorate in cytology, the study of cells in 1949.
Around that time, she was also working as a researcher in the Indian Cancer Research Center.
She also had an esteemed fellowship at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
Later in Mumbai, she established the country’s first tissue culture laboratory.
Even after retirement in 1989, she worked consistently in rural communities in Maharashtra to train women.
She was a gift to society and we are glad Google has noticed her contribution to the worlds of science and education and dedicated this special doodle to her.
