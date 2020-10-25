How To Cook up a Special Durga Puja Feast at Home

Craving for pujo food? Here's how you can cook up some special dishes at home.

Pujo is here and if you are not getting the pujo feels because you can't step out for some much needed pujo food, relax because we are here to give your soul, taste buds and stomach everything they've been missing. Food and travel writer Kalyan Karmarkar shows us how to cook up a Durga Pujo special meal at home.

The menu of the day is:

Basanti Pulao goy which gets its name because of it's colour. 'Basanti' means yellow. It is also called 'sweet pulao' because it comparatively sweeter than any other pulao you have ever tasted.

Macher Kali is a fish curry made during special occasions. It can be made with both rui and Katla maach. If you stay in a place where you can't find any of these fishes please feel free to opt for any local fish.

Chingri macher malai curry is prawns made in coconut milk. Malai doesn't mean cream here, the word 'malai; came from Malaysia. Bengalis who lived in Malaysia during British rule got this recipe home.