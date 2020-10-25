How To Cook up a Special Durga Puja Feast at Home

Pujo is here and if you are not getting the pujo feels because you can't step out for some much needed pujo food, relax because we are here to give your soul, taste buds and stomach everything they've been missing. Food and travel writer Kalyan Karmarkar shows us how to cook up a Durga Pujo special meal at home.
The menu of the day is:
Basanti Pulao goy which gets its name because of it's colour. 'Basanti' means yellow. It is also called 'sweet pulao' because it comparatively sweeter than any other pulao you have ever tasted.
Macher Kali is a fish curry made during special occasions. It can be made with both rui and Katla maach. If you stay in a place where you can't find any of these fishes please feel free to opt for any local fish.
Chingri macher malai curry is prawns made in coconut milk. Malai doesn't mean cream here, the word 'malai; came from Malaysia. Bengalis who lived in Malaysia during British rule got this recipe home.
Gobindo bhog or Ambe Mohor Or basmati 50g
Cinnamon 2pcs
Cardamom 3pcs
Cloves 3pcs
Bay leaf 1pc
Turmeric 1/4 tsp (optional)
Cumin seeds 1/2 tsp
Curd 1 tbsp
Saffron 4,5 shreds
Raisins 1/2 tsp
Split cashew 1/2 tsp
Green chillies 2pcs
Dried red chilli 1pcs
Sugar 1/4 tsp
Salt to taste
Ghee 1 tbsp
RECIPE
Add ghee into the pan and when heated add bay leaf, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, cashew, raisins, green chillies, dried red chillies, sugar
Add the grated ginger or ginger paste and fry a little.
Add the cooked rice.
Stir gently to mix with the flavours.
Mix gently and cover the pot.
Turn off the flame.
Katla Maach 600g
Onion 1/2 medium finely chopped or paste
Potato 1 medium chopped
Ginger 1 tbsp
Garlic 1/2 tbsp
Garam masala powder 1 tsp
Coriander powder 1/2 tsp
Cumin powder 1/2 tsp
Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp
Kashmiri Red chilli powder 1 tsp
Pepper powder 1/2 tsp
Cumin seeds 1/4 tsp
raisins 1/2 tsp
unsalted cashews 1/2 tsp
Mustard oil 2 tbsp
Cinnamon 2pcs
Cardamom 2pcs 2
Cloves 2pcs
Bay leaf 2pcs
Green chillies 3pcs
Red chilles 2pcs
Curd 50g
Raisins 30g
Cashew 20g
Salt as per taste
Sugar 1/2 tsp
Mustard Oil 2 tbsp
RECIPE
First marinate the fish pieces with salt, turmeric powder and red chilli powder.
Now heat oil in a pan and deep fry the pieces of fish and keep aside.
Now fry the potatoes and keep aside.
In the same oil tamper the whole jeera, bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, cashew, raisins and dry red chilli.
Now add the onion and ginger garlic paste and sauté well till the raw smell goes away and it becomes golden brown.
At this stage add the curd and mix well. You can add a little water if you want.
Add the fried fish and coat it well with the sauce.
Next add the friend potatoes.
Now add some water and allow the curry to boil well.
Finally add some garam masala powder and some ghee.
The fish curry is ready to serve.
Chingri 500 g deshelled/ 250g shelled
Coconut milk 200 ml
Bay leaves 3pcs
Cinnamon 2pcs
Cardamom 2 pcs
Cloves 4pcs
Dried red chilli 1pcs
Green chillies 2pcs
Ginger 1 tbsp
Garlic 1/2 tbsp
Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp
Cumin powder 1/2 tsp
Coriander powder 1/2 tsp
Red chilli powder 1/2 tsp
Garam masala powder 1/2 tsp
Pepper powder 1/2 tsp
Cumin seeds 1/4 tsp
Salt as per taste
RECIPE
Marinate the prawns well in salt, turmeric and red chilli powder.
Heat mustard oil in a pan and fry the prawns. Make sure you do not over fry them.
Now temper cumin seeds, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, dried red chilli.
Add ginger paste, cumin powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder and turmeric powder. Sauté it well
Now it's time to add the coconut milk. Allow it to simmer for a while.
Add the prawns and salt.
Just before taking the dish off the flame, add the green chillies and smear garam masala on top.
Cheers to Chingri Macher Malaikari!
