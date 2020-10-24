Kolkata, No Pandal Hopping This Pujo? Here’s a Virtual Tour

Here's a curated list of 5 must-see (virtually) pandals you can't miss in 2020.

This Durga Puja is very different for all, especially for those in Kolkata. A city that is used to seeing crowds of lakhs descending on the streets during this time of the year, is now seeing empty streets, and empty pandals. But, it is Pujo and asche bochor hobe. And for your pandal-hopping cravings? Well, we are here to give you a virtual tour. Here is a curated list of five pandals in the city that you should know about this year.

1. BARISHA CLUB, BEHALA

The theme of the pandal and the murti is inspired by the migrant crisis that the country saw after the nation-wide lockdown was announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maa has been visualised as a female migrant worker, baby in tow. The pandal is decorated with jute bags that have the word "traan" written on it, loosely translated to "relief/aid". Instead of the traditional astra or weapons, Maa Durga is carrying bags of traan for the migrants.

2. NAKTALA UDAYAN SANGHA

Keeping with the theme of migrant workers, this pandal has depicted the workers as "clouds in the autumn sky". As the "clouds" walk away, the autumn sky "cries", say the organisers of the puja. Chappals have been placed along "rail tracks" to signify the long march. There have been trucks and matadors placed on the sides with busts of migrants inside, to signify the crowded journeys they had to undertake.

3. AK BLOCK, SALT LAKE

This pandal, too, shows the plight of migrant workers during the pandemic. A sculpture of a smiling woman, made entirely of silicon, is placed at the entrance depicting the workers' happiness at finally being able to make it home. In other parts of the pandals, sculptures depict despondent parents who are waiting for their children to come home. The walls have been adorned with 'baatik' paintings of migrant workers. Maa has been depicted as a village woman, with no astra.

4. MASTERDA SMRITI SANGHA

As a tribute to artisans who have lost their livelihood during the pandemic, this pandal has showcased "pattachitra", a traditional cloth-base art form, famous in Bengal and Odisha. All the artwork in the pandal has been sourced from artisans across the state. Also spot Sushant Singh Rajput on one of the artworks, depicted as Lord Kartik, made by artisans before the inauguration of the pandal. "If Mahishasura Mardini was made into a movie, Rajput would’ve made the perfect Kartik,"say the organisers.

5. SREEBHUMI SPORTING CLUB

As a tribute to Rajput, this pandal has been themed around 'Kedarnath'. The insides have gold motifs and the idol itself has been decked in 25 kilograms of gold!

Pujo-from-home is the new normal this year. So, stay home, stay safe, and follow The Quint for all things Pujo!