Final Lunar Eclipse of 2020: Check Timings; All You Need to Know

Unfortunately, sky watchers in India will not be able to see the eclipse as the Moon will be below the horizon.

The final penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 is set to appear on Monday, 30 November. According to timeanddate.com, the lunar eclipse will start at 1:04 PM IST and end at around 5:22 PM IST.

Unfortunately, sky watchers in India will not be able to see the eclipse as the Moon will be below the horizon here. A number of live streams will be available online for interested viewers.

In a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth, and the moon are imperfectly aligned, where the Earth blocks some of the sun’s light from reaching the Moon’s surface and covers all or a part of the Moon with its outer shadow, also known as the penumbra.