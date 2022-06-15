Father's Day 2022: Date, History, and Significance

Happy Father's Day 2022
(Image: iStock)
Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year. This year, it will be celebrated on 19 June 2022. This day is dedicated to all the fathers around the world. Father's Day is celebrated to express one's respect and love for fathers and to cherish the father figures in one's life.
Fathers have not one but multiple roles – they are role models, friends, protectors, guides, and heroes for their children. It is difficult to describe the importance of a father in just a few words.
Let's learn more about the history and significance of Father's Day.
The credit for the concept and ideation of Father's Day goes to Sonora Smart Dodd, who was the daughter of a Civil War veteran. She founded the day with an aim to celebrate her father and his attempt at being a single dad who raised six kids, including Sonora, after the death of their mother during childbirth.
Sonora was inspired by a sermon on Mother's Day and put forward the idea of having a Father's Day in 1909 to celebrate fathers around the world. The local religious leaders supported her and decided to celebrate the first Father's Day on 19 June 1910. June was also the month of Dodd's father's birthday.
In the year 1924, US President Calvin Coolidge gave his support to the celebration of this day, and finally, in 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson officially established it as Father's Day.
President Richard Nixon signed a legislation in 1972 and designated the third Sunday of June as Father's Day.
Father's Day is celebrated on different days in different countries. This day is all about showing respect to the father, his love, and his sacrifice. It is to celebrate a father's contribution to the upbringing of a child, which is often overlooked.
So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and remind your dad how grateful you are for having him.
