This Durga Puja Wear the Saree With a Twist

Pujo is here but like every other festival even Pujo is different this time. No adda, no anjali, no street side food. But, that shouldn’t stop us from dressing up, right? In fact it’s a great opportunity to finally get out of those pyjamas and jazz things up a little... but, let’s ditch the boring old drapes and try something different this year, shall we?
This drape which is originally a traditional drape from Andhra is called Boggili Posi Kattukodam. Now, this traditionally also has a pallu which is done with 9 yards but we have given it a twist and made it into a skirt with 7 yards. You can add an obi belt to it and you are good to go. If you are hosting family and friends for pujo lunch or dinner, you can quite comfortably move around and attend to your guests with no pallu to manage.
This drape is called the Yakshagana Parvati Kase drape. It is worn by female characters of the Yakshagana Theatre of southern and coastal Karnataka. This saree drape is all about comfort and can be given different looks if you add on jewellery or a belt or shoes. The best part is that you the will never trip on your saree.
Odisha dance saree drape as the name suggests originates from Odisha. It was worn by the Odissi dance community who need freedom of movement. Believe me, you can even run a marathon wearing this.
