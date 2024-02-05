Kurtis Styling Ideas In Winter: How To Style a Kurti In Different Ways?

Kurtis Styling Ideas
(Image: iStock)
Kurtis are one of the most comfortable ethnic dressing outfits which can be worn during festivities and also to work. They are breezy, casual, and stylish all at once but it all depends on how you style them. Though they are most summer favorites, nobody said you can't make them work in the winter months either. With the right styles, Kurtis can be great winter-wear options as well especially in offices and casual occasions and not just the festive seasons. We all know that Kurti is an ever-green garment for every age group and that it remains on the topmost list for everyone during summer. However, styling Kurtis in the weather of hoodies and jackets can be difficult but if you’re looking at how to style one, scroll down to see some different ways.
1. Use a scarf
While wearing a Kurti in winter the most common way to protect yourself from the cold winter breezes is by using a scarf. Scarves make cool style statements with Kurtis as well, especially in the winter. You can team up your long or short Kurtis with a pair of fitted denim and wear a scarf to complete the look.
2. Layer On With A Cape
As long as you have a thick-layered cape, you can pair all kinds of Kurtis. The cape can be thrown on top, preferably if it is a long-sleeved one. They are stylish as well as apt for the winter. For a more casual outlook, you can pair the outfits with leggings, jeggings, or even denim.
3. An Embroidered Shawl
There is nothing that speaks for itself quite like a shawl to accompany a kurta. No matter what the style of the shawl is, one can be assured that with their choice of Kurtis, they can keep the traditional touch intact without compromising on keeping the cool days at bay.
4. Gloves And Boots
Kurtis can also be teamed up with a pair of denim pants and you can use gloves and long boots as your winter essentials and accessories. It is not just a cool way to save yourself from the winter days but it also adds a unique spin to the trend.
5. Use trench coats
Trench coats are not only for western wear and formals but you can team up a trench coat with a Kurta and buckle it up to save yourself from the harsh winter months all while looking like the fashionista. You can style it with your favorite waist belt and add some chunky jewelry to further amp up the ethnic look.
6. Pair High Necks With Kurtis In Winter
You can pair a matching-colored high neck with your Kurti as well. But in case you don’t have any coloured high necks then you can simply go for white or black. It will help you to keep warm and you can even elegantly showcase the statements of your Kurtis do add your big oxidized Jhumkas to level up your outfit.
7. Wear trendy Ponchos on Kurtis
Ponchos have recently come into trend. If you are a little messy while handling shawls or stoles, then Ponchos are the best alternative for you. You can complete your look by wearing oxidized statement earrings. This way you will not only highlight the look of your Poncho but will also attract your statement earrings.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)