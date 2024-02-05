Kurtis Styling Ideas In Winter: How To Style a Kurti In Different Ways?

1. Use a scarf

While wearing a Kurti in winter the most common way to protect yourself from the cold winter breezes is by using a scarf. Scarves make cool style statements with Kurtis as well, especially in the winter. You can team up your long or short Kurtis with a pair of fitted denim and wear a scarf to complete the look.

2. Layer On With A Cape

As long as you have a thick-layered cape, you can pair all kinds of Kurtis. The cape can be thrown on top, preferably if it is a long-sleeved one. They are stylish as well as apt for the winter. For a more casual outlook, you can pair the outfits with leggings, jeggings, or even denim.

3. An Embroidered Shawl

There is nothing that speaks for itself quite like a shawl to accompany a kurta. No matter what the style of the shawl is, one can be assured that with their choice of Kurtis, they can keep the traditional touch intact without compromising on keeping the cool days at bay.

4. Gloves And Boots

Kurtis can also be teamed up with a pair of denim pants and you can use gloves and long boots as your winter essentials and accessories. It is not just a cool way to save yourself from the winter days but it also adds a unique spin to the trend.