Happy Engineers Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, Messages

Here are some images, quotes, messages for you to send your friends and relatives on Engineers Day 2020.

Engineers Day is celebrate on 15 September every year to recognise the efforts of engineers and their innovations. It is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya, who was born in 1860.

Here are some quotes, wishes and messages that you can share with the engineers in your life: