Happy Engineers Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, Messages
Here are some images, quotes, messages for you to send your friends and relatives on Engineers Day 2020.
Engineers Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya. | (Photo: Wikipedia)
Engineers Day is celebrate on 15 September every year to recognise the efforts of engineers and their innovations. It is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya, who was born in 1860.
Here are some quotes, wishes and messages that you can share with the engineers in your life:
At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession. — Queen Elizabeth II
Everybody says Engineering is so easy that it is just like walking in a park. But only Engineers know that park is called Jurassic Park. Happy Engineers Day
Engineers are persons who discover the world by their pen and brain
If you throw a stone at a busy road in India, it will either hit a dog or an engineer. Jokes apart, wishing you Happy Engineers’ Day.
We build the world (Civil Engineer). We build the magic world (Computer Engineer). We connect the world (Electronics & Communication Engineer). We are the power of the world (Electrical Engineer). We move the world (Mechanical Engineer) Proud to be an engineer!! Happy Engineers Day.
Your family member will not consider you an engineer unless you repair any of the home appliances. Happy Engineers Day!
Engineers like to solve problems. If there are no problems handily available, they will create their own problems. Happy Engineers Day!
Engineering is not only the study of 45 subjects but it is moral studies of intellectual life. Happy Engineers Day!
Software is a great combination of artistry and engineering. — Bill Gates, Co-founder of Microsoft
Successful engineering is all about understanding how things break or fail. – Henry Petroski, American engineer
