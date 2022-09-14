Engineer's Day 2022 in India: Theme, History, Significance & Celebrations

National Engineers Day is celebrated every year in India on 15 September. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of Sir Moksha Gundam Visvesvaraya, who is considered one of the greatest engineers of India.

Engineer's Day of India marks Visvesvaraya Jayanti or the birth anniversary of the most legendary engineers in Indian history, who has left behind an incomparable legacy.

This day is celebrated to pay tribute to Sir M Visvesvaraya and honor all the engineers across the country. It also aims to encourage people to appreciate the work of an engineer and acknowledge their contribution to the development of the country. Let's have a look at the history, significance, and theme of Engineer's Day 2022 in India.