Hindi Diwas: Is Hindi India's National Language? What Do People Think?

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, we decided to quiz people in Delhi about India's national language.
(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee
'What is India's national language?' If I were to ask you this question, chances are, you'd say it is Hindi, right? But contrary to this popular notion, it isn't!
And no language is mentioned as the 'national language' in the Constitution. Moreover, the Constitution says that the states may adopt their own official language.
"Subject to the provisions of Articles 346 and 347, the Legislature of a State may by law adopt any one or more of the languages in use in the State or Hindi as the language or languages to be used for all or any of the official purposes of that State.”
So, on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas,' we decided to quiz the people in Delhi on their knowledge about India's national language and see what they think about it.
