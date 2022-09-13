Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hindi Diwas: Is Hindi India's National Language? What Do People Think?

Hindi Diwas: Is Hindi India's National Language? What Do People Think?

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, we decided to quiz people in Delhi about India's national language.
Siddharth Sarathe
WebQoof
Published:

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, we decided to quiz people in Delhi about India's national language.

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee

'What is India's national language?' If I were to ask you this question, chances are, you'd say it is Hindi, right? But contrary to this popular notion, it isn't!

As per the Indian Constitution, Hindi and English are the official languages, which are to be used for “official purposes” by the government, such as parliamentary interactions.

And no language is mentioned as the 'national language' in the Constitution. Moreover, the Constitution says that the states may adopt their own official language.

"Subject to the provisions of Articles 346 and 347, the Legislature of a State may by law adopt any one or more of the languages in use in the State or Hindi as the language or languages to be used for all or any of the official purposes of that State.”

So, on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas,' we decided to quiz the people in Delhi on their knowledge about India's national language and see what they think about it.

