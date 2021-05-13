Eid-ul-fitr 2021: Eid Mubarak Messages for Your Loved Ones

Eid-ul-Fitr, a sacred festival, is here after the long month of Ramzan. The holy month of Ramzan is followed by Shawwal month, and Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal Month.

During Ramzan, Muslims all around the globe observe Rozas, a holy fast from sunrise till sunset. Last fast of the month is observed on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. The date of Eid is decided by sighting of the moon.

The occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr is considered as the day of joy, celebrations and rewards after a month-long fast. People celebrate this auspicious day with their families, friends and loved ones. They wear new clothes, prepare multiple cuisines, offer Namaz, and go out with peers to celebrate the day.

However, this year, due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, many people won't be able to celebrate Eid with their family and friends.