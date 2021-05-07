Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Date and Significance

The holy month of Ramzan, also know as Ramadan, started from 14 April 2021 in India. Muslim community all around the world consider this month to be the holiest of all.

The holy month of Ramzan is followed by the festival Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, which comes after Ramzan. It is marked by the sighting of the crescent moon.

Muslims all over the world keep Roza, a holy fast from sunrise till sunset during Ramzan. They have a meal early in the morning called ‘Sehri’ and conclude their fast with ‘Iftar’, an evening meal. Last fast of the month is observed on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

People celebrate the festival of Eid by praying, wearing new clothes, and enjoying the day with friends and family.