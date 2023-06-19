Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Moon Sighting: Dhul Hijjah Dates in Saudi Arabia, UAE & India

According to the Islamic calendar, Dhul Hijjah is the 12th and last month of the Islamic year. This month has great significance among Muslims all over the world because one of the main pillars of Islam called Hajj is performed in this month. Eid ul-Adha or Bakra Eid falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah every year and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the followers of Islam.

Since Muslim festivals are based on moon sighting, the first day of Dhul Hijjah and the exact date of Eid ul-Adha in different countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, India, Singapore has also been decided after moon sighting.

Let us read about the Dhul Hijjah and Eid al Adha dates in different countries below.