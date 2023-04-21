Eid al-Fitr 2023: 4 Easy and Tasty Dessert Recipes To Enjoy This Festival

With Eid al-Fitr just around the corner, people can not hold their excitement. It marks the beginning of Shawwal month and the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr is generally observed on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of Islamic calendar, and depends upon the appearance of the moon.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with fervor and enthusiasm among Muslims. People enjoy the festivities and prepare delicious and mouth watering dishes. If you are not sure what to prepare this Eid, check out the list below for some amazing desserts recipes.