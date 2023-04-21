Eid al-Fitr 2023: 4 Easy and Tasty Dessert Recipes To Enjoy This Festival

Eid al-Fitr 2023: Here are the 5 dessert recipes that you must try this festival.
With Eid al-Fitr just around the corner, people can not hold their excitement. It marks the beginning of Shawwal month and the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Eid al-Fitr is generally observed on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of Islamic calendar, and depends upon the appearance of the moon.
Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with fervor and enthusiasm among Muslims. People enjoy the festivities and prepare delicious and mouth watering dishes. If you are not sure what to prepare this Eid, check out the list below for some amazing desserts recipes.
1. Sheer Khurma: It is a rich and creamy dessert prepared especially during Eid. The vermicelli pudding is scrumptious due to the raisins, dates, and nuts that act as main ingredients. Let us check how to make this amazing dessert.
Ingredients: 2 tablespoons ghee; broken cashews; chopped almonds, chopped pistachios, golden raisins, chopped dates, 1 cup vermicelli (broken), 1/2 cup grated mawa (optional), 1L whole milk, cardamom powder, sugar, and rose water.
Recipe:
Add some ghee to a frying pan, warm it on medium heat and then add nuts, raisins, and dates.
Fry these ingredients for 1 to 2 minutes until they turn golden brown and take them out in a bowl.
Now add vermicelli to the same pan and fry for 2 to 3 minutes until it turns golden brown.
Add mawa and roast for 1 to 2 minutes (optional step).
Now add milk and set the flame of the stove to high. Keep stirring so that the vermicelli doesn't stick to the bottom.
Let the milk boil on a medium flame for almost 8 minutes.
When the milk thickens and reduces in volume, add sugar thoroughly and mix.
Add the fried nuts, raisins, and dates and mix.
Now add rose water and cardamom powder and mix.
Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on medium to low heat.
The Sheer Khurma is ready. Serve its hot or chilled.
2. Shahi Tukda: This is a famous Hyderabadi dessert which is also known as double ka meetha. Shahi Tukda is a Mughlai style bread pudding that is often prepared on Eid.
Ingredients: Condensed milk, low fat milk, ghee, cornflour, cardamom powder, bread, sugar and water syrup, and mixed dry fruits.
Method:
Take some corn flour and add few tablespoon milk to make a corn flour.
To the remaining milk, add condensed and stir. Now add corn flour and stir to boil. Add some cardamom powder. Let the milk boil on medium heat till it reduces in volume. Transfer it to a serving bowl.
Prepare sugar and water syrup by boiling them together and keep it aside.
Now take some bread pieces and remove their crust.
Fry the bread for sometime and immediately transfer them to the sugar syrup.
Take out the bread from syrup and transfer to the milk in serving bowl.
Top the bread with nuts and raisins.
Serve hot or chilled.
3. Khoya Kulfi: It is a traditional dessert that is made from khoya and dry fruits. There are different versions of this dessert and all of them are just lip smacking. Let us check out the recipe below.
Ingredients: 1L milk, 1 cup khoya, 1/2 cup sugar, 1tbsp green cardamom, and 1 tbsp chopped pistachios or almonds.
Method:
Take a pan and add milk to it. Let the milk boil for some time on a medium flame.
Once the milk is reduced to half, add khoya, sugar, cardamom powder, almonds, and pistachios. Mix the ingredients well and let the mixture cook for 5 to 10 minutes.
Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool.
Transfer the mixture into kulfi moulds, shot glasses or serving bowls and keep in the freezer for overnight.
Take out the Kulfi slowly and serve.
4. Kesar Khoya Phirni: It is a popular traditional dessert recipe that is made on Eid. The common ingredients are saffron, milk, ground rice, khoya, ghee, cloves, and cardamom. Let us check out the recipe below.
Ingredients: ¼ cup rice, ½ cup water, 1 ½ liters milk, 1 ½ tsp crdamom powder, 1 tbsp ghee, saffron, ¼ cup grated khoya, 2 cloves, ¼ cup sugar, crushed almonds, and crushed pistachios.
Method:
Soak rice in water for almost an hour and then drain the water and transfer the rice in a separate plate.
In a deep non-stick pan, add ghee and cloves. Saute and keep adding milk slowly.
Take a 1 to 2 tbsp of milk and soak saffron strands in it for sometime until it releases the color.
Keep boiling the remaining milk on simmer and then add saffron milk to it along with the rice paste. Stir vigorously.
Keep stirring until the milk gets thick and reduces half to the volume.
Now add grated khoya, cardamom powder, and sugar and cook for 15 to 20 minutes until the required consistency is achieved. Keep stirring so that the mixture doesn't burn or stick to the bottom of the pan.
Transfer the phirni into serving bowls, sprinkle cardamom powder and then refrigerate for almost 2 hours.
Take out the kesar phirni bowls and garnish with nuts. Serve chilled.
