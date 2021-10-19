Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings

Here are some wishes, images, quotes and greetings on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Image used for representation purpose.
Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Id-e-Milad is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Hazrat Mohammad Saheb, the Prophet of Islam. He was born on the 12th of Rabi al-Awwal, the third month of Islamic calendar, in 573 AD.
This year, Milad-un-Nabi is being celebrated on 19 October 2021.
Hazrat Mohammad Saheb is known for his teachings, tolerance, patience and wisdom. This day is of great significance for Muslims all around the world.
As you offer your prayers on Eid, I hope that the true spirit of this beautiful occasion fills your heart with joy. Wish you a blessed Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
May Allah send his blessings like sunshine on this auspicious occasion to fill every corner of your your life with a lots of joy. Wishing you and your family a very blessed Milad-un-Nabi.
May this auspicious day bring light in your life. Hope you have a blessed Milad-un-Nabi.
May god fulfill all your desires on this auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Wishing you a lot of success and happiness.
