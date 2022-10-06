Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Date, How To Celebrate the Birth of Prophet Muhammad SAW

The celebration of Eid-e-Milad is one of the ways Muslims pay tribute, respect, honour, and shower their love towards the last prophet of Islam. Different people observe the day in different ways.

Some offer special prayers, some observe fasts, some people go for charity, and many more. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was the most kind and humble person ever in the history of Islam.

Following are some the ideas about how to celebrate the Eid Milad un Nabi 2022.

1. Recite holy Quran as much as possible.

2. Recite special Surahs (verses) of Quran.

3. Observe fasts and pray extra prayers (Nafl).

4. Recite Durood -o- salam (special prayers to compliment Prophet SAW) in the name of Muhammad (SAW).

5. Feed poor people and offer them money according to your capability.

6. Go for charity and other kind acts because these were the things Prophet Muhammad (SAW) liked the most.

7. Recite peaceful Islamic slogans.

8. Feed hungry and poor people.

9. Participate in peaceful Islamic processions and wave Islamic flags.

10. Decorate your houses with lights and Islamic flags.

11. Participate in religious events and seminars and spread knowledge about the kind teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

12. Distribute sweets and gits among neighbours, relatives, and friends as a token of love.

13. Forgive your enemies and spread love because Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was a messenger of peace, love, and unity.

14. Spread the teachings of Islam and Muhammad (SAW) through your social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

14. Observe special night prayers.

15. Go for charity and community services.

16. Convey Sunnah and tell the meaning of holy verses of Quran to your children. Also, tell them the history and significance of Eid Milad un Nabi.