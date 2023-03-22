Ramadan Mubarak 2023 Wishes: Quotes, Messages, and Greetings for DP & Status
Here is the list of Ramadan Mubarak wishes 2023 for your friends and family.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Ramadan is an auspicious month that is celebrated by Muslims all across the globe. The holy month of Ramadan holds great significance among the believers of Islam because the Holy Quran was revealed in this month.
Muslims celebrate the month of Ramadan with great enthusiasm. They observe fasts from dawn to dusk, recite Quran, perform obligatory prayers, do lots of charity, and restrain from eating or drinking anything till sunset.
The start date of Ramadan 2023 in India may be 22 or 23 March depending on the moon sighting. In other Muslim dominant countries like Saudi Arabia and Dubai, it is likely that the Ramadan 2023 will begin from 21 or 22 March 2023.
On this occasion of Ramadan 2023, we have curated some Ramadan Mubarak wishes, messages, and greetings for you that you can share with your loved ones or use as Facebook or WhatsApp DP and status.
Ramadan Mubarak 2023 Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for Friends and Family
May Allah bestow with lots of joy and happiness in this blessed month of Ramadan. I wish you Ramadan Mubarak 2023.
Ramadan is an auspicious and blessed month. May Allah accept your prayers and accept your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak.
Keep fasts, do charity, recite Holy Quran, and seek forgiveness from Allah. I am sure you will get whatever you have ever wished. Ramadan Mubarak 2023.
Ramadan teaches you how to be disciplined and how to restrain from bad things. We must not abstain bad habits in Ramadan only, but we must follow this throughout the year to become best Muslims. Ramadan Mubarak To You and Your Family.
May you and your family get the best out of this Ramadan. May your Imaan increase, and may your desires & wishes be fulfilled. Ramadan Mubarak dear friend.
May Allah forgive all your past mistakes and may you achieve whatever you will pray for. Ramadan Mubarak 2023.
Ramadan teaches you how to be self-reliant and how to control your anger, and spend your time in the worship of Almighty Allah. I wish all your genuine desires be fulfilled in this pious month. Ramadan Mubarak 2023.
In this blessed month of Ramadan, May your heart be filled with light, joy, happiness, and prosperity. Ramadan Mubarak.
On this auspicious occasion of Ramadan, I wish you are showered with the love and blessings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Ramadan Mubarak 2023.
May you be guided towards the right path in this blessed month of Ramadan. May your heart be filled with purity and good desires. Ramadan Mubarak 2023.
May your fasts be accepted and may Allah guide you towards the right path. Ramadan Mubarak 2023.
May your parents live long and I wish that you get an opportunity to observe Holy Makkah along with your parents. Ramadan Mubarak 2023.
May you be guided by Allah always and may your heart be filled with lots of happiness and prosperity. Ramadan Mubarak.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.