Ramadan 2023: Healthy Diet Plan to Help You Lose Weight

Ramadan 2023 weight loss diet plan
Ramadan, the holy month of the Muslims holds too much power, helping the people detoxify their bodies, soul, and understand the human qualities even deeper. They are taught to be kind and empathetic and help those in need. People also observe fast during the daylight and are allowed to eat only two meals- iftar and sehri.
Sehri is the early morning meal eaten before sunrise and Suhoor or iftar is the meal consumed after the sun has set. The people have to break their fast at sehri with dates and water. But today, we are here to help you get a diet plan that will help you lose weight in Ramadan so that you can attain your fitness goals as well. We will ensure you have a happy and healthy Ramadan 2023.
Sehri will become your first meal of the day which makes it your breakfast and you should have a meal full of fats, proteins, and fiber. These nutrients will keep you fueled and energetic for longer. You can eat oats, lentil, beans, vegetables with high fiber content.
Suhoor is then the next meal during which the Muslims break their fast. After long hours of fast, your body gets discharged. You must open your fast with dates. Dates provide instant energy and reduce hunger pangs preventing overeating and promoting weight loss. They are alkaline in nature thus help balance the effect of acids produced in the stomach after full day of fasting.
The next important thing to keep in mind is that the body is dehydrated after a full day of fasting. Thus, the first thing is to drink water, smoothies, or buttermilk to replenish the body. Don't drink too much water at once and avoid drinking caffeinated, fizzy, or carbonated drinks since they dehydrate your body even more.
If you consume fruits during the iftar, make sure to have water rich fruits like watermelon, pineapple, tomatoes, grapes, oranges, cucumber, etc. They also prevent fatigue and tiredness since they are rich in fiber and fructose which helps maintain healthy flow of glucose in the bloodstream.
Avoid consuming salty or fried foods since they can make you more thirsty, reminding you that your body is dehydrated. You can use alternatives of salt like lime, lemon, spices, and herbs.
