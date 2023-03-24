Ramadan 2023: Healthy Diet Plan to Help You Lose Weight

Ramadan, the holy month of the Muslims holds too much power, helping the people detoxify their bodies, soul, and understand the human qualities even deeper. They are taught to be kind and empathetic and help those in need. People also observe fast during the daylight and are allowed to eat only two meals- iftar and sehri.

Sehri is the early morning meal eaten before sunrise and Suhoor or iftar is the meal consumed after the sun has set. The people have to break their fast at sehri with dates and water. But today, we are here to help you get a diet plan that will help you lose weight in Ramadan so that you can attain your fitness goals as well. We will ensure you have a happy and healthy Ramadan 2023.