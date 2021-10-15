Dussehra 2021: Shubh Mahurat for Ravana Dahan and Puja Timing

Dussehra is essentially celebrated as a victory of good over evil. It marks the day when Lord Rama killed Ravana and rescued his wife Sita from Ravana's captivity. It is also celebrated as a triumph of goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.

Effigies of Ravana and Meghnath are also burnt on the day of Dussehra. However, in many regions across India, it is a day where Ravana is worshipped too.