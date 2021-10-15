Dussehra 2021: Shubh Mahurat for Ravana Dahan and Puja Timing

Vijayadashami 2021: Dussehra is celebrated on the Dashami or the 10th day of Shukla Paksha in the Ashwin month of Hindu calendar.
Dussehra or Vijay Dashami is going to be celebrated on 15 October 2021, marking the end of Navratri this year. This day is observed across the country on the 10th day of the fortnight of the Ashwin month and is one of the most important festivals for Hindus.
Dussehra is essentially celebrated as a victory of good over evil. It marks the day when Lord Rama killed Ravana and rescued his wife Sita from Ravana's captivity. It is also celebrated as a triumph of goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.
Effigies of Ravana and Meghnath are also burnt on the day of Dussehra. However, in many regions across India, it is a day where Ravana is worshipped too.
On the day of Dussehra, people conduct different pujas to commemorate the triumph of good over evil. The act of Ravana Dahan essentially summarises this practice.
The Vijay Mahurat will begin at 02:21 pm and end at 03:08 pm and is of a duration of 47 minutes.
Similarly, the Aparahna puja timing will last from 01:34 pm to 03:54 pm and is of a total duration of 2 hours and 20 minutes.
Dussehra is a festival that is celebrated across India in various ways. In South India, devotees conduct the ayudha puja on this day and pray to all the vehicles, machines, and utensils in the house. It is said that buying new household items or starting a new venture on this day is highly auspicious.
Dussehra also marks the official beginning of the Diwali preparations for Indians and is a time that is filled with festivity and happiness.
We at The Quint wish you a very happy Dussehra!
