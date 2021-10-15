Happy Dussehra 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings
Here are some wishes, images, and quotes for the occasion of Dussehra 2021.
Dussehra is a festival which marks the end of nine-day long festival, Navratri. This year, it is being celebrated on Friday, 15 October.
Dussehra is also known as Vijyadashami and is considered a very significant festival by the people of Hindu community. It celebrates victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, and victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.
People celebrate this auspicious occasion in various ways, following traditional rituals, in different parts of India. They spend time with their loved ones to celebrate this day.
Here are some wishes, images, quotes, and greeting which you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of Dussehra.
Dussehra: Wishes, Images and Quotes
May this Dussehra all the worries, problems and obstacles in the path of your success get burned with the effigy of Ravana. Have a happy and blessed Dussehra.
This Dussehra, let's celebrate the triumph of good over evil. Happy Dussehra to you and your family.
Dussehra is an auspicious day which celebrates the victory of Lord Rama. May Lord Rama help you with good health and prosperity.
May this Dussehra bring new things to your life making it even better and more exciting. Happy Dussehra to you and your family.
Wish you a healthy and blessed Dussehra.
Let's celebrate victory of good over evil on this auspicious day. Happy Dussehra!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.