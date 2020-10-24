Happy Durga Ashtami 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Greetings

It is also known as Astra Puja (Worshipping Weapons) as on this day Goddess of Weapons Goddess Durga is worshipped.

Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is an auspicious day of the five-day long Durga Puja festival. Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of Navaratri. It falls on bright lunar fortnight Ashtami tithi of Aswina month according to the Hindu calendar. It is being celebrated in India on 24 October 2020.

On this day, fasting is undertaken by most people all over India. It is also known as Astra Puja (Worshipping Weapons) as on this day Goddess of Weapons Goddess Durga is worshipped.