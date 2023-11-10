Diwali 2023: Diwali Decoration Ideas For Your Home & Office

1. By repositioning the furniture you can give a new look to your interiors. You can also add a colored painting on one of the room walls. To add a festive look to your home you can make use of new cushions and curtains.

2. For Diwali, torans are the most popular décor accessory. These hangings are used to decorate entrance doors, arches, and mandirs. Torans embellished with mirrors and bells hanging at the house entrance welcome guests.

2. An assortment of bells and Diyas of different sizes and shapes can be hung and placed at different heights for an interesting effect in the room. For more unique and creative decoration you can use conventional and unconventional lamps and Diyas to decorate one corner of the house.

3. New home furnishing items such as bed sheets, new pillows, furniture coverings, floor carpets, and curtains can be put around the house to bring a new life to your home.

4. To make your bedroom look different and brighter apart from getting it repainted you can also put a bright painting, throw in some bright color cushions, and wrap a cotton decorative sari to your curtain.

5. Flowers are the best way to decorate the house or space for any occasion. For Diwali decorations, you use fresh flowers, artificial flowers, or a combination of both. Fresh flowers have a different vibe, are of unique colors, and also make the space smell beautiful.

6. There is no Diwali without lighting Diyas, candles, or incense sticks. But they are not only used for prayers and rituals but also for decoration purposes as well. There are different types of candles and Diyas available in the market that enhance the beauty of the decorated space. Scented candles and Diyas add aroma to the celebration.

7. One of the easy and fun ways to decorate the house on Diwali is making rangoli. For a beautiful rangoli you can use different colors and flowers to make simple designs in front of the entrance, different doors around the house, or in front of the temple in your house.

8. Torans are mainly used to decorate the main entrance of the home. The main idea behind decorating the houses with Torans in Diwali is to please and attract the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi. It is also a way to welcome the guests.