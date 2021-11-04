Diwali 2021 Laxmi Puja Timing: Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi of Deepawali

Diwali Laxmi Puja Timing and Puja Vidhi
(Photo: iStock)
Diwali, also known as Deepavali, will be celebrated on Thursday, 4 November 2021. It is the most significant Hindu festival which includes the five day long festivities / celebrations which begins from the 28th day of Ashwin month of Hindu calendar, and end on the 2nd of the Kartik month.
However, the most important day of all five days is Laxmi Puja (third day). It occurs on Amavasya, no-moon day. On this day, Goddess Laxmi (goddess of wealth) is worshipped. People celebrate this day by decorating their homes, offices, and shops with diyas, lights, candles and flowers. That is why it is also called the 'Festival of Lights'.
Diwali Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 06:09 PM to 08:04 PM (duration 01 hour 56 minutes).
Pradosh Kaal - 05:34 PM to 08:10 PM
Vrishabha Kaal: 06:09 PM to 08:04 PM
Amavasya Tithi Begins: 06:03 AM on 04 November
Amavasya Tithi Ends: 02:44 AM on 05 November
Here is the city-wise date and time for Diwali Laxmi Puja.
Pune: 06:39 PM to 08:32 PM
New Delhi: 06:09 PM to 08:04 PM
Chennai: 06:21 PM to 08:10 PM
Jaipur: 06:17 PM to 08:14 PM
Hyderabad: 06:22 PM to 08:14 PM
Gurgaon: 06:10 PM to 08:05 PM
Chandigarh: 06:07 PM to 08:01 PM
Kolkata: 05:34 PM to 07:31 PM
Mumbai: 06:42 PM to 08:35 PM
Bengaluru: 06:32 PM to 08:21 PM
Ahmedabad: 06:37 PM to 08:33 PM
Noida: 06:08 PM to 08:04 PM
As mentioned above, people celebrate this day by worshipping goddess Laxmi. After cleaning and decorating the temple place, idols of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh are installed. During the muhurat time, the whole family comes together for the puja, which is performed following all the rituals.
