Diwali 2021 Laxmi Puja Timing: Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi of Deepawali

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, will be celebrated on Thursday, 4 November 2021. It is the most significant Hindu festival which includes the five day long festivities / celebrations which begins from the 28th day of Ashwin month of Hindu calendar, and end on the 2nd of the Kartik month.

However, the most important day of all five days is Laxmi Puja (third day). It occurs on Amavasya, no-moon day. On this day, Goddess Laxmi (goddess of wealth) is worshipped. People celebrate this day by decorating their homes, offices, and shops with diyas, lights, candles and flowers. That is why it is also called the 'Festival of Lights'.