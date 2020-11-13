Diwali 2020 Puja Timing, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Laxmi Aarti

Diwali 2020: Here’s all you need to know about Deepawali puja timings and shubh muhurat.

This year, Diwali, or Deepawali, falls on Saturday, 14 November. According to Hindu Puranas, Deepavali is celebrated on the Amavasya Tithi of the Kartik month, but it is also believed that the date of Amavasya starts in the evening, ie Pradosh Kaal, and in the middle of the night.

The houses are lit with fairy lights, decorated with diyas and people dress up in their best traditional attires to celebrate the day. Families come together to celebrate Diwali and worship idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this auspicious day.

People visit their friends and relatives on Diwali and present each other with chocolates, dry fruits, sweets and other gifts. Diwali brings with it the joy of togetherness and festivity.

Diwali 2020 Puja Muhurat

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - On 14 November - 05:28 pm to 07:24 pm (duration 1 hour 56 minutes)

Pradosh Kaal - 05:27 pm to 08:07 pm

Amavasya tithi - From 14 November at 02:17 pm to 15 November at 10:36 am