Diwali 2020: Date, Significance & How it is Celebrated

When is Diwali in 2020 and what’s the story behind its celebration. The Quint When is Diwali in 2020 and what’s the story behind celebrating it? | Photo: iStock Lifestyle When is Diwali in 2020 and what’s the story behind its celebration.

Diwali or Dipawali is celebrated with great excitement in India. The festival is also popularly known as the festival of lights. Diwali can also be arguably called as one of the most elaborately celebrated festivals. The houses are lit with fairy lights, decorated with diyas and people dress up in their best traditional attires to celebrate the day. Families come together to celebrate Diwali and worship idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this auspicious day.

Diwali 2020: Date

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Saturday, 14 November. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Amavasya or the new moon night in the month of Kartik. People visit their friends and relatives on Diwali and present each other with chocolates, dry fruits, sweets and other gifts. Diwali brings with it the joy of togetherness and festivity.

Diwali 2020: Significance