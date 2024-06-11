International Albinism Awareness Day 2024: Theme, Significance & Activities

International Albinism Awareness Day 2024: International Albinism Awareness Day is observed on 13 June every year to raise awareness about albinism, a rare, genetically inherited condition that causes a lack of pigmentation in the skin, resulting in uncharacteristically light hair, skin, and eyes.

The condition can affect anyone, regardless of gender or ethnicity, but it is more common in people born with dark skin. Albinism is a significant public health concern, affecting an estimated one in every 20,000 people worldwide. In some countries, the majority of people with albinism succumb to skin cancer between the ages of 30 and 40. Regular health checks, sunscreen, sunglasses, and sun-protective clothing can easily prevent this cancer. However, in many low-income countries, these facilities may not be available.

Let's have a look at the significance and activities to observe the International Albinism Awareness Day 2024.