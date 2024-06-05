Shani Jayanti 2024 Date & Time: Know the Tithi, Significance & Rituals

Know everything about Shani Jayanti in June 2024
Shani Jayanti 2024: Shani Jayanti, also known as after Lord Saturn's day, is one of the most important gods in Hinduism. This year, His birth anniversary will be celebrated on 6 June 2024. This auspicious day is celebrated in the month of Jyestha.
Shani Jayanti has a significant religious, spiritual, and astrological significance for Hindus. He is known as the ruling god of karma and justice. He is also known as the strong god who can help lessen the negative impacts of Saturn.
Let's know more about the date and time, significance, rituals and mantras for Shani Jayanti 2024.
This year, Shani Jayanti will be observed on 6 June 2024.
According to Drik Panchang, Amavasya Tithi will begin at 7:54 pm on 5 June 2024
Amavasya Tithi will end at 6:07 PM on 6 June 2024.
According to astrology, Shani's influence can be beneficial for growth and prosperity, as well as for learning important life lessons. Lord Shani is seen as a powerful God who can assist in the protection and advancement of one's life. To overcome adversity, lessen the negative effects of Shani Sade Sati (the period of seven and a half years during which Saturn moves through three zodiac signs), and enhance their karmic balance, devotees pray to him to receive the desired fulfillment.
In Hindu mythology, Lord Shani Dev is the son of Chhaya (the Shadow) and Surya (the Sun God). He is characterized by his unwavering justice and strict discipline. It is also believed that Shani Dev was a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. It is considered an inauspicious when Shani Dev looks directly, and worshipers are advised not to look directly into the eyes of Lord Shani.
Rituals to be performed on the occasion of Shani Jayanti:
Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath in Ganga river as taking holy bath in Ganga riover on Jyestha Amavasya and Shani Jayanti is considered meritorious.
Devotees perform special puja to please Lord Shani Dev.
People visit Shani Temple and offer coconut, mustard oil, orchid flowers, and light a diya mustard in oil diya in front of the idol.
Many devotees conduct special puja to lessen the effect of Shani Saadhe Sadhi, Shani Mahadasha, and Shani Dhaiya.
In the evening, devotees light a diya with mustard oil under the peepal tree along with black sesame seeds, black urad seeds and black cloth.
1. Om Sham Shanaishcharaye Namah..!!
2. Neelanjana Samabhasam Ravi Putram Yamagrajam Chhaya Martand Shambhutam Tam Namami Shanaishcharam..!!
