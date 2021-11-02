Dhanteras 2021: Laxmi Puja Shubh Muhurat and Vidhi

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is celebrated a day before Choti Diwali and marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. It is a very important Hindu festival, specifically for business people and traders.

People celebrate this day by purchasing metal products like Gold, Silver, pots, pans, spoon and other utensils. They also worship Goddess Lakshmi (the Goddess of wealth), Lord Kubera (the God of treasure), and Yamaraj (the king of Yamlok and the God of death).