Dhanteras 2021: Laxmi Puja Shubh Muhurat and Vidhi

Dhanteras Puja Timing
(Photo: iStock)
Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is celebrated a day before Choti Diwali and marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. It is a very important Hindu festival, specifically for business people and traders.
People celebrate this day by purchasing metal products like Gold, Silver, pots, pans, spoon and other utensils. They also worship Goddess Lakshmi (the Goddess of wealth), Lord Kubera (the God of treasure), and Yamaraj (the king of Yamlok and the God of death).
This year, Dhanteras Tithi begins at 11:31 AM on 2 November 2021, and will end at 09:02 AM on 3 November.
Pradosh Kaal - 05:35 PM to 08:11 PM
Vrishabha Kaal - 06:17 PM to 08:12 PM
Here are the Laxmi Puja timings of Dhanteras in other Indian cities.
Pune: 06:47 PM to 08:32 PM
New Delhi: 06:17 PM to 08:11 PM
Chennai: 06:29 PM to 08:10 PM
Jaipur: 06:25 PM to 08:18 PM
Hyderabad: 06:30 PM to 08:14 PM
Gurgaon: 06:18 PM to 08:12 PM
Chandigarh: 06:14 PM to 08:09 PM
Kolkata: 05:42 PM to 07:31 PM
Mumbai: 06:50 PM to 08:36 PM
Bengaluru: 06:40 PM to 08:21 PM
Ahmedabad: 06:45 PM to 08:34 PM
Noida: 06:16 PM to 08:10 PM
Dhanteras is followed by Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) and Diwali which will be celebrated on 3 and 4 November, respectively.
