Day of Reconciliation 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, and Greetings To Share

In 1994, South Africa witnessed the end of apartheid. It is an oppressive system of legislation that allowed segregationist policies against non-white citizens. The end of apartheid was possible through a series of negotiations and unilateral steps. After this, South Africa’s first non-racial election was bagged by the African National Congress. It is important to note that even though apartheid ended, there was a lot of work left to be done. A lot of modifications in the policies were left.

Starting from the transfer of authority to the new government led by the first black President to allowing equal rights for both ethnic groups, everything needed modifications so that people could live harmoniously in the new South Africa. It is important to note that the Day of Reconciliation is celebrated on 16 December, every year, in South Africa.