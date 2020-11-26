Constitution Day 2020: History, Significance & BR Ambedkar Quotes 

On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution which was enforced on 26 Jan 1950.

Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas is celebrated annually in India on 26 November. The day is also known as National Law Day. The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution in India.

On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution of India that came into force on 26 January 1950. The day is also celebrated as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister BR Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in drafting the Indian Constitution.

The two months between the adoption and enforcement of the Constitution was used for reading and translation of the document from English to Hindi.