Colored Hair Care: How Do You Maintain Colored Hair?

Colored Hair care tips
Almost everyone has some hair damage, from dryness and brittleness to split ends and breakage. The best way to tackle dry and damaged hair depends on the cause and type of damage. Hot tools, frequent dyeing, exposure to the sun, and using the wrong shampoo are all factors that lead to severe hair damage. Applying the best products on the market, trimming the split ends, and washing your hair frequently is also not enough. It still doesn’t look fresh and lively. In reality, your current hair care routine could be entirely wrong for your hair type. Hair color makes hair more porous, which causes it to absorb and release moisture more easily. This may cause a loss of color molecules every time your hair gets wet. Finding the right haircut for your hair type is one of the first steps to remove the damage. Have a look at the tips to take care of colored hair.
1. Choose a gentle shampoo
A moisturizing shampoo is excellent for dyed hair. During the process of dying your hair, the chemicals penetrate the hair’s outer layer so that the inner layer of the hair can absorb the color. Once the chemical process has taken place, the hair is, to put it bluntly, damaged. That leaves hair prone to becoming dry. Hence it is recommended that you use a gentle, moisturizing shampoo.
2. Hydrate your hair with a deep conditioner
Hydrated hair holds onto the color pigments more effectively. Hence it is recommended to choose a deep conditioner with high levels of moisturising ingredients before the colour appointment to give your hair the best chance of absorbing the colour. A deep conditioner helps replenish your hair following a color treatment. Also, you can use a weekly hair mask before coloring and use one regularly afterward to keep hair hydrated, so it holds on to color for longer.
3. Condition your dyed and colored hair to keep it healthy
After getting your hair dyed, make it your mission to condition your dyed hair. Aftercare is the most essential step for maintaining the color. Ensure that you condition every time you wash your hair and never skip. If your conditioner is not working for you, find one that does.
4. Gently squeeze the water out of your hair before you apply conditioner
After shampooing and rinsing your hair, take a small towel and use it to gently squeeze out the excess water from the hair. This is one of the best things you can do for your dyed hair in preparation for conditioner. If you leave in excess water, the conditioner will slide down the plughole as it slips out of your hair. By toweling out the excess water the conditioner stays on the hair so that you get more from the product.
5. Avoid washing hair in hot water
Heat, whether from the sun, the hairdryer or the hot water tap, damages hair. Thus making heat one of the biggest culprits for drying out hair. You can't avoid all heat, but you can wash hair at a tepid temperature to help reduce heat damage.
6. Give your hair a break
Dyed hair becomes dry and damaged with excessive heat. It is recommended to air-dry your hair at least once a week. You can turn down the heat on the hairdryer and if you are rough-drying your hair before styling, try a cooler temperature. Try to reduce the drying time. Try reducing the amount of time you dry your hair by 1-minute each time you dry for better results.
7. Choose the right styling product for your hair
Give your hair protection and added moisture while styling it. Try to choose multitasking products. People who have dyed or colored hair are recommended styling Mist for Natural Hold and a Glossy Finish. Those who prefer it have said to love it because it gives an extra moisture boost to their hair, making it easier to style.
