Cold Moon 2020: Two Full Moons in December, Check Significance

This year was a leap year, which is kept to keep the calendar year synchronised with the astronomical year. For there to be 13 moons, the first Full Moon needs to occur in the first 11 days of an year.

The second Full Moon sighting on 30 December actually belongs in the 2021 astronomical year since astronomical seasons begin and end on solstices and equinoxes. The next Full Moon will be the “Wolf Moon”-also called the “Snow Moon” and the “Ice Moon”, and will occur on Thursday, 28 January 2021.