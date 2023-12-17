Christmas Desserts | Don’t Miss Out on These 5 Amazing & Healthy Cakes

Over the years I have learnt that in the traditional Christmas cake, the ingredients are precise and include dried raisins, currants, plums, dried orange, lemon peel, and more such. It actually originated from the plum pudding.

Every family usually has its own Christmas cake recipe passed on over generations. But for people like us (yes, me included) there are some good books (and websites) too, which have the recipe listed step by step with choices ranging from quick fix to complex. Take your pick.