Chhoti Diwali 2020 Wishes, Greetings, Images, Quotes & Cards

Diwali 2020: On the auspicious occasion of Chhoti Diwali, here are some warm wishes, quotes and images.

Diwali season brings with it a bunch of other festivals. Families get a chance to come together, decorate their houses and enjoy the festivities in a traditional manner. After Dhanteras and before Diwali comes the festival of Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali.

Chhoti Diwali is celebrated one day before Diwali. The festival is celebrated in different ways in different regions of India. This year Chhoti Diwali will be celebrated on 13 November.