Chhoti Diwali 2020 Wishes, Greetings, Images, Quotes & Cards

Diwali season brings with it a bunch of other festivals. Families get a chance to come together, decorate their houses and enjoy the festivities in a traditional manner. After Dhanteras and before Diwali comes the festival of Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali.
Chhoti Diwali is celebrated one day before Diwali. The festival is celebrated in different ways in different regions of India. This year Chhoti Diwali will be celebrated on 13 November.
“On this festival, may your life Shine like Silver, Shimmer like Gold and dazzle like solitare. Very very warm wishes of Chhoti Diwali to you.”
“We wish you with loads of happy moments, which will last you through all the years to come. Happy Chhoti Diwali.”
“May sparkling diyas bring in all the happiness and goodness in your life, Happy Choti Diwali to you and your family.”
“May Almighty bless you with all the courage to win over your problems like Lord Krishna, Maa Kali and Satyabhama won over Narakasura.
Happy Chhoti Diwali”
