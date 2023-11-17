Chhath Puja Song 2023: Five Chhath Songs To Share With Friends and Family Here

Chhath Puja Song 2023: Take a look at some popular songs here.
(Photo: iStock)
Chhath Puja is a festival that is dedicated to Chhathi Maiya. She was the sister of Lord Surya and the sixth form of Devi Prakriti. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival of Chhath is celebrated on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika or Vikram Samva. It is important to note that the festival will start with Nahay Khay on Friday, 17 November, this year and end with Usha Arghya on 20 November 2023.
Chhath Puja is a four-day festival that is dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. Many people celebrate this auspicious festival with great enthusiasm. Devotees observe this festival by conducting prayers and listening to bhajans. They wake up early in the morning and get ready to celebrate the festival with their loved ones. You should know some famous Chhath Puja songs.
"Chhath Puja" song by Anuradha Paudwal
This is a classic Chhath Puja song that is not only full of devotion but also spreads joy. Chhath Puja song by Anuradha Paudwal is famous and it is a popular choice among devotees during the festival.
"Surya Dev" Chhath Puja Gana by Pawan Singh
Another popular Chhath Puja song that you should know is Surya Dev. It has a catchy tune and devotional lyrics, therefore, this song is a favourite among many worshippers. Everyone will get in the festive spirit when they hear the song.
"Chhath Maiya" by Khesari Lal Yadav
Chhath Maiya is a traditional song that is full of devotion. It is a moving song that you should hear during the festival. You must also share this song by Khesari Lal Yadav with your friends and family.
"Chhath Puja" Geet by Shilpi Raj
This song by Shilpi Raj is a modern Chhath festival song that is full of energy, joy, and excitement. It is sure to increase the festive spirit among people and you should hear this song. You can dance to this song and enjoy it with your close ones.
Kelwa Ke Paat Par
This song is the most beloved and oldest Chhath Puja song. Sharda Sinha sang this devotional song that is sure to set the mood for the auspicious festival.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)