Chhath Puja 2020: Important Puja Dates, Time & Shubh Muhurat

Chhath Puja, which starts on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha, is celebrated till Saptami Tithi. The Quint Happy Chhath Puja 2020 | Photo: iStock Images Lifestyle Chhath Puja, which starts on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha, is celebrated till Saptami Tithi.

Chhath is celebrated six days after Diwali with the worshiping of the sun, is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Nepal between October and November to bring peace and prosperity to the family. This festival, which starts on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha, is celebrated till Saptami Tithi. It starts with ‘Nahay Khay’ and ends with ‘Usha Arghya’, which is the last day of Chhath on 20 November. On this day, Vratis eat satvik food.

Chhath Puja 2020: Important Dates

Day 1: Nahay Khay The first day (Chaturthi tithi of Kartika, Shukla Paksha) of the Chhath Puja is referred to as Nahay Khay. On this day, women take a dip in the Ganga or any other holy river/water body. Sunrise time - 6:46 AM Sunset time - 5:26 PM Day 2: Kharna The second day, ie, on the Panchami Tithi, devotees celebrate Kharna, by observing Nirjala vrat (fasting without drinking even a drop of water) from sunrise to sunset. They break their fast only after offering their prayers to the Sun God during sunset. On this day, women prepare sweets, mainly kheer as prasad. Sunrise time - 6:47 AM Sunset time - 5:26 PM