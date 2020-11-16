Chhath Puja 2020: Important Puja Dates, Time & Shubh Muhurat

Chhath is celebrated six days after Diwali with the worshiping of the sun, is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Nepal between October and November to bring peace and prosperity to the family.
This festival, which starts on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha, is celebrated till Saptami Tithi. It starts with ‘Nahay Khay’ and ends with ‘Usha Arghya’, which is the last day of Chhath on 20 November. On this day, Vratis eat satvik food.
The first day (Chaturthi tithi of Kartika, Shukla Paksha) of the Chhath Puja is referred to as Nahay Khay. On this day, women take a dip in the Ganga or any other holy river/water body.
Sunrise time - 6:46 AM
Sunset time - 5:26 PM
The second day, ie, on the Panchami Tithi, devotees celebrate Kharna, by observing Nirjala vrat (fasting without drinking even a drop of water) from sunrise to sunset. They break their fast only after offering their prayers to the Sun God during sunset. On this day, women prepare sweets, mainly kheer as prasad.
Sunrise time - 6:47 AM
Sunset time - 5:26 PM
The third day of the festival is the main puja day, and it is called Chhath Puja (which is observed on Shashti Tithi). On this day, women offer Sandhya Arghya. Women observe a day-long fast and break it only on the following day after sunrise. On Chhath Puja day, women worship Chhati Maiya, the Sun God and his consorts Usha (Goddess of Dawn) and Pratyusha (the Goddess of Dusk).
Sunrise time - 6:48 AM
Sunset time - 5:26 PM
Women, who observe the Chhat Puja vrat, break their fast (do the Parana) on the fourth day, i.e., on Saptami Tithi. On this day, women offer their prayers and water to the Sun God.
Sunrise time - 6:49 AM
Sunset time - 5:25 PM
Interestingly, sunrise and sunset timings are of great significance because they represent the cycle of birth and death.
