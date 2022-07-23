Chandra Shekhar Azad Birth Anniversary: Famous Quotes and Interesting Facts

Chandra Shekhar Tiwari, popularly known as Chandra Shekhar Azad, was an Indian revolutionary. He was born on 23 July 1906 in Bhabha village, Madhya Pradesh, and was sent to Kashi Vidhyapeeth Banaras for further studies.

He was only 15 during India's Non-cooperation Movement and didn't hesitate to be part of the national movement at such a young age. In the independence movement, he organised a mass of militant youth and was part of it. After the suspension of the non-cooperation Movement, he was disappointed and joined the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) formed by Ram Prasad Bismil.

Let's know more about him in detail on his birth anniversary, share his quotes, and a few facts about him as an inspiration for the youth.