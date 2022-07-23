Chandra Shekhar Azad Birth Anniversary: Famous Quotes and Interesting Facts
Chandra Shekhar Tiwari, popularly known as Chandra Shekhar Azad, was an Indian revolutionary. He was born on 23 July 1906 in Bhabha village, Madhya Pradesh, and was sent to Kashi Vidhyapeeth Banaras for further studies.
He was only 15 during India's Non-cooperation Movement and didn't hesitate to be part of the national movement at such a young age. In the independence movement, he organised a mass of militant youth and was part of it. After the suspension of the non-cooperation Movement, he was disappointed and joined the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) formed by Ram Prasad Bismil.
Let's know more about him in detail on his birth anniversary, share his quotes, and a few facts about him as an inspiration for the youth.
He was a close associate of Bhagat Singh and helped him transform HRA into the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) in 1928.
He was popular after being a part of the Kakori train robbery. In the same year, he assassinated John Saunders, the assistant superintendent of police. He was arrested and presented before the district magistrate justice Reverand Tomson Kregate after the incident, who named him Azad(the free).
He took training in firearms and used the Orchha forest for his training. He was a revolutionary and collected funds for HRA activities. There are various public institutes and places named after him. He was a hero of the highest order who sacrificed his life for the welfare of the nation.
Chandra Shekhar Azad Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts
Chandrashekhar Tiwari later took the name of Chandra Shekhar Azadand he used to sign as Balraj while issuing statements as the commander in chief of the HSRA (Hindustan Socialist Republic Army).
Chandrashekhar’s mother wanted him to become a Sanskrit scholar and that is why he was sent to Kashi Vidyapeeth, Banaras.
The Jallianwala Bagh tragedy proved to be a turning point in Azad’s life. He took part in the Non-Cooperation Movement under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi in 1920 when he was only 15.
He was arrested for the first time for joining Gandhi’s Non-Cooperation Movement and was given 15 whiplashes as a punishment. Chandrashekhar said his name was ‘Azad’, father’s name was ‘Swatantrata’ (independence), and listed his residence as ‘Jail’ when he was produced before the judge.
He was the chief strategist of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA).
He became popular after the Kakori Train robbery in 1925 and the killing of the assistant superintendent Saunders in 1928.
Azad made a pledge that the police will never capture him alive.
After the death of Lala Lajpat Rai, Bhagat Singh joined Azad to fight the British.
Azad always believed that the money donated to their party by the people should solely be used for the nation.
Chandra Shekhar Azad Birth Anniversary: Famous Quotes
If your blood does not rage, it is water that flows in your vein.
Dushman ki goliyon ka hum saamna karenge. Azad hi rahein hain, azad hi rahenge.
My name is 'Azad,' my father's name is 'Swatantra' and my residence is 'jail'.
A plane is always safe on the ground, but it is not made for that. Always take some meaningful risks in life to achieve great heights.
Don’t see others doing better than you, beat your records every day because success is a fight between you and yourself.
I believe in a religion that propagates freedom, equality and brotherhood.
If someone is not devoted to the nation then his life is a waste.
