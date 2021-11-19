Chandra Grahan 2021: Timing, Safety, and Precautions

Chandra Grahan 2021: Precautions

The Chandra Grahan in November 2021 is expected to be a penumbral lunar eclipse. Therefore, even if it is visible to the naked eye, there is no period of abstenance that is said to be observed.

Usually during a lunar eclipse or Grahan, people observe Sutak or a short period of abstention. There are a set of rules that people abide by, starting a few hours before the Grahan and finally ending it with it.

Fasting is mainly encouraged during a Sutak, and sleeping is usually prohibited. Additionally, pregnant women are advised to stay indoors, and people take a bath and consume food only after the Sutak ends.