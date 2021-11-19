Chandra Grahan 2021: Timing, safety, and precautions. Image used for representational purposes.
A Partial Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan is expected to occur on the full moon night of Kartik, on Friday, 19 November.
This Chandra Grahan will be the second and last Lunar Eclipse of 2021. While the first Chandra Grahan occurred on 26 May 2021, the one in November is touted to last for almost three and a half hours, making it the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century.
On the day of the lunar eclipse, the earth will pass between the Sun and Moon during the early hours of the day, casting a shadow on the latter.
According to reports, the eclipse could last up to 3 hours and 28 minutes, and the Moon may also appear red.
People must note that this Lunar eclipse is going to be visible only from certain parts of northeast India.
Also, while it won't have any religious implications, this is going to be a major celestial event of the century as it is expected to last longer than any other eclipse between the years of 2001 and 2100.
The Chandra Grahan in November 2021 is expected to be a penumbral lunar eclipse. Therefore, even if it is visible to the naked eye, there is no period of abstenance that is said to be observed.
Usually during a lunar eclipse or Grahan, people observe Sutak or a short period of abstention. There are a set of rules that people abide by, starting a few hours before the Grahan and finally ending it with it.
Fasting is mainly encouraged during a Sutak, and sleeping is usually prohibited. Additionally, pregnant women are advised to stay indoors, and people take a bath and consume food only after the Sutak ends.
However, as mentioned before, since the Chandra Grahan in November 2021 is a penumbral Chandra Grahan, there is no religious significance attached to it.
However, a few steps that people can follow during the partial lunar eclipse are:
No consumption of food and water
All the doors of temples be tightly shut
Pregnant women must stay indoors and not come in contact with the rays of the sun or the moon
No auspicious work must be carried out during the Grahan
Sharp objects like needles or knives should be kept away
People must not sleep during the Grahan and remain awake during the entire time of the eclipse
We at The Quint hope you will be safe on this Partial Lunar Eclipse and enjoy it with your loved ones.
