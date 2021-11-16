Partial Lunar Eclipse on 19 November: Check Chandra Grahan Time in India

A partial lunar eclipse will occur on Friday, 19 November, 2021. It will be visible in parts of western Europe, North America, South America, western Africa, Australia, Asia, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.

There are two types of Lunar eclipse (also known as Chandra Grahan): Total and partial. According to NASA, a total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon and Sun are on opposite sides of Earth. A partial lunar eclipse happens when only part of Earth's shadow covers the Moon.