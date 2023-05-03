Buddha Purnima 2023: Date, Time, History, Significance, Rituals, Tithi & More

Buddha Purnima or Vaishakh Purnima is observed every year on 5 May. The day is recognized to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. The actual name of Lord Buddha was Siddhartha Gautama.

This year, Buddha Purnima falls on Friday, 5 May. The first lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of the year also falls on the same date.

According to Drik Panchang, "The time of Gautama Buddha's birth and death is uncertain. However, most historians date his lifetime between 563-483 B.C. Most people consider Lumbini, Nepal as birth place of Buddha. Buddha died at the age of 80 at Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.