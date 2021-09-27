What Can Swami Vivekananda Teach Us About Working In an Office?

What Can a Monk Teach Us about Working in an Office?

Can Vivekananda be a reference point to handle work? This is a topic that I have been obsessively engaged with for a couple of decades. My colleagues have sometimes wondered whether a practitioner of an ‘otherworldly’ philosophy can have inputs relevant to the practical, everyday issues of the workplace. But in the span of my mid-level career, Vivekananda has been a very relevant guide, often offering more practical and sustainable suggestions than life coaches and HR experts.

He may have not been an entrepreneur or a teacher of management theory, but the fundamental truths he taught with such fire and passion have a surprisingly high degree of relevance in our workplaces – zones where our ambition, impatience and anger can sometimes make us resentful far quicker than is justified, more so when things don’t go our way. He doesn’t write a road map on how to find your way, but he can help you manage yourself when you don’t have one.

Young people just starting out at work have to battle emotional, social and psychological challenges that the initial years bring. The older worker, on the other hand, if not enthroned on a plush swivel chair in a corner cabin, has to take care not to be caught in a cynical, self-defeating mindset. Vivekananda helps both the young and the old battle their demons.

I began my career at a very average salary in a very small organization with a very non-glamorous job. I was not from IIT, IIM, St. Stephen’s or JNU, and so when I tell young people who pass out of blue-chip institutes and join nationally renowned brands that I envy them because my first job was so different from theirs – they think it’s just an old person rambling in the ‘Oh-our-life-was-so-much-harder-than-yours’ tone.

It was, but that’s not the point. The point is that across my 25 years in salaried jobs, I have faced the same questions, issues, dilemmas, happiness and heartbreak, conflicts, people battles, gratitude, thanklessness, anger, frustration and validation as most of us do as we chart out our professional lives. Almost without fail, Vivekananda has been there to calm my mind whenever I was unsure or felt unsettled.