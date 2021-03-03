Six Dr. Seuss Titles Taken Out of Circulation for Racist Imagery

On Dr. Seuss’s birthday, the organization committed to preserving his works, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, issued a statement that they’d cease the publication of six titles because of 'racist imagery'. “ Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” they said in a statement. If I Ran the Zoo, and The Cat’s Quizzer are among the titles.

The organization said that the decision was taken after working with experts and educators to review the titles and they found that these books ‘portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong’. Dr. Suess, born Theodor Seuss Geisel, worked on a number of children’s books; Cat in the Hat and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! being two of his most popular titles.