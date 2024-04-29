Life After 'Knife’: How It Facilitated Salman Rushdie’s Rebirth

His solace came unexpectedly from the sporting rather than the literary world. Rushdie mentions Mansoor Ali Khan (also known as 'Tiger’), the Nawab of Pataudi, who, despite losing an eye in a car accident at the age of 20, went on to have a stellar career as a Test cricket batsman and India’s captain. "I decided that the Tiger would be my role model, " he declares.

The attack’s graphic details which are avoidable, got wide media coverage. But it’s still shocking to learn, from Rushdie’s account of the day, how close he came to dying.

Who was the assailant? An angry, aimless, and alienated young man –Rushdie simply calls him the A, which could stand for some choice epithets as well – who was then living in his mother’s basement not far from Chautauqua. Why did he do it? Irrational and ill-informed, he’d been brainwashed by YouTube videos and his own demons. And he hadn’t read more than two pages of The Satanic Verses, the Rushdie novel which had triggered the infamous fatwa 35 years ago.