Why Salman Rushdie Must Win the Nobel Prize for Literature Award in 2023

While I believe as strongly as Carpentier and Rushdie in the role of ‘creolisation’ in culture, I do not feel that magic realism automatically champions this. I fear that by making immaterial the dissonance between what people consider real and what they consider magic, it performs a neat trick of comfort in which the difference between the self and the other disappears. This can be easily appropriated by reactionaries too.

In that sense, I prefer harder surreal texts, or Gothic fiction, which addresses the matter of difference. The ‘supernatural’ absorbed into the ‘natural’, the magic as an nonreducible and normal part of the real: these are comfortable ideas, and they evade the fact that when difference erupts, what it creates is not just the possibility of friendship but also threat and danger, as Emmanuel Levinas correctly pointed out. I prefer texts in which the other does not lose its difference, which can evoke friendship or fear. In that sense, I feel Gothic fiction does a better job than magic realism.

Finally, however, I find magic realist texts boring to read now. This was not the case until the 1990s. There was a freshness and originality to the texts produced by the great Gabriel Garcia Marquez and others, and also to the early texts of Rushdie and Haruki Murakami. But, now, there seems to be a repetitiveness that reminds me of those heavily philosophical ‘literary novels’ that were being written in the 1960s and 1970s in the wake of Jean-Paul Sartre: a freshness turned into a habit.

This is the reason why I can no longer read new novels by Rushdie or Murakami. But this does not mean that they are not good novels. It just means that some readers and writers, like me, differ in our opinion of them. One can argue that we are wrong. One can even prove it using market statistics: not only does ‘magic realism’ sell much more than the kind of fiction we write, it is obvious that Rushdie and Murakami sell thousands of copies more than I do.