M Mukundan Bags 2021 JCB Prize for His Book 'Delhi: A Soliloquy'

The book, originally written in Malayalam, has been translated into English by Fathima EV and Nandakumar K.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Author M Mukundan won the 2021 JCB prize for Literature on Saturday, 13 November, for his book 'Delhi: A Soliloquy'. The book, which has originally been written in Malayalam has been translated into English by Fathima EV and Nandakumar K.
The novel, published by Westland, is a story about Delhi through the eyes of its Malayali youth protagonists.
Mukundan received the Prize trophy, which is a sculpture by Delhi artist duo Thukral and Tagra entitled ‘Mirror Melting’, and he will receive a prize amount of Rs 25 lakh.
While receiving the award, Mukundan said that the award is dedicated to the poor and hungry people on the streets of Delhi.
This is the third translation to have won the JCB award in the last four years. One of the five judges describes the book as:
The jury for this award comprised Sara Rai (Chair), Annapurna Garimella, Shahnaz Habib, Prem Panicker, and Amit Varma.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)