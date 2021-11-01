Asterix and The Griffin: Bestselling Series Back With Its 39th Adventure

Written by Jean-Yves Ferri and illustrated by Didier Conrad, this is the first Asterix book to be released after the death of the comic's co-creator, Albert Uderzo.

"When I started the book, I asked myself what actually remained as a country where I could send them," author Jean-Yves Ferri said in an interview. He added, "I decided on the East, and at first I had in mind a story that parodied the Cold War a bit. And, finally, I created this Griffin story, which is completely made up."

Some of the scenes of the book resemble Herge’s Tintin in Tibet. To which Ferri said, "I thought it would be funny to make an allusion to this volume, a slightly dreamy, somewhat strange story from the Tintin series. And here, too, it's the same thing —I think this Asterix album is a little different."