Happy B’day Ruskin Bond: You Sparked My Love Affair With the Hills

I’d read him since I was eight or nine, but I’d never relied on him as much as I probably came to when I was about 14. See, I have this idea, that it is only in situations of dire distress (or mild discomfort) that you will know who your literary solaces and your favourite kind of cake will be. You can have had a bad workweek and all of a sudden rediscover your mojo re-reading Champak and gobbling down butter pecan pastry – for example.

I remember rediscovering Ruskin Bond too when I most needed to. It was on a family trip to the hills of Dalhousie and Dharamshala – when, one particular night, I found myself unable to sleep.

I remember staring out into the sheer nothingness of the mountains beneath my hotel window and feeling a strange kind of terror. I’d always loved the hills, but I hated the fact that I couldn’t see ten feet below me. Or that it was so unbearably, forebodingly still.