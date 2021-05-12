What Can Prevent COVID? Repeat After Us – Not Cow Dung or Urine!

Cow dung and urine neither prevent nor cure COVID-19, no matter how much political leaders or anyone insists on it.

Cow excrement is simply just that. Period.

Sharing a video of a group of men slathering cow dung and urine on themselves with a belief that it 'improves' their identity, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, 12 May said – 'Do we laugh or cry over this...'